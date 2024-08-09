Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening: Vicky Kaushal arrives with parents to watch brother Sunny's film; joins Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza and others

Taapsee Pannu is back with the sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller film, Haseen Dillruba. Helmed by Jayprad Desai, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all set to release on August 9, 2024. But before the audience can finally enjoy the movie in theatres, the team hosted a star-studded screening of it in Mumbai.

The lead actress of the movie, Taapsee Pannu made a head-turning at the event. For the special night, she went in a black floor-length dress. Her attire also featured a red cloth attached to her dress with a huge red rose. Keeping her makeup dewy with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, she tied her hair in a high ponytail.

She was joined by her co-star, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. While the 12th Fail actor decided to go with a beige suit with a white shirt and brown striped tie, the Shiddat actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit. While Pannu will be reprising her role as Rani Saxena, Massey portrays Rishabh Saxena. Sunny, on the other hand, is seen in the role of Abhimanyu.

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal attended the event to show his support for his brother, Sunny. The Masaan star came dressed casually for the premiere. He donned a black hoodie with a pair of blue denim and white sneakers. At the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba event, the actor brothers posed with their parents, father Sham Kaushal and mom Veena Kaushal.

Advertisement

Check it out:

They were joined by the gorgeous diva of the Indian film industry, actress Dia Mirza. She came dressed in an easy-breezy, flowy blue dress and paired it with high heels and a sling bag. The mommy dearest kept her makeup subtle and left her hair open.

Then arrived actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for movies like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more. The brother of ace artist Ayushmann Khurrana sported a pair of blue pants with a matching shirt over a white tee which he coordinated with his sneakers. With a bright smile, he posed at the event.

He was greeted by his Stree co-star, actor Abhishek Banerjee. Unlike his image of a simple village boy in his movies, he looked stylish in a black shirt. The Bhediya actor paired it with brown wide-legged pants and that went perfectly with his colorful eyewear and shoes.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays the role of Mrityunjay Prasad in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also attended the screening. Apart from him, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Sharad Kelkar, actress and comedian Sumona Chakravarti, and others also enjoyed the special premiere.

For the unknown, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9 (Friday) at reportedly around 12:30 pm. Taapsee Pannu also has another movie titled Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, the comedy film also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal. It will hit cinemas on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein releasing back-to-back: 'I had planned two films a year, but...'