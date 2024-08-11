Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Sunny Kaushal recalls watching interviews of serial killers to prepare for his role; shares one common trait

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been receiving a lot of love ever since it was released. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, the film captured people's hearts for its gripping storylines, nail-biting suspense, and surprises. In a new interview, Sunny who played a kind but twisted Abhimanyu, revealed that he watched interviews of two of America’s most notorious serial killers Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer to prepare for his role in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Sunny Kaushal aced the role of Abhimanyu who vies for Rani’s (Taapsee Pannu) attention along with her husband Rishabh (Vikrant Massey) who is living in hiding in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. In an interview with PTI, Sunny shared, "I watched a few interviews of Ted Bundy and Dahmer. One common trait (between them) was that they never thought what they were doing was wrong. Abhimanyu briefly was the same."

He further added, “If someone did wrong to him, he would do the wrong too. That’s his justice… His way of saying, ‘You do something wrong to me, I also have the right to do something wrong to you.'"

Sunny also opened up about his working experience with Taapsee and Vikrant in the sequel to Haseen Dillruba. He said that Pannu is like a breeze and they have cracked a great friendship.

Kaushal called Vikrant a beautiful actor and added that he had been following Massey's work even before 12th Fail. The Shiddat actor shared that they had really potent scenes together where they were playing off each other and it was almost like an India-Pakistan match. Sunny was also all praise for Jimmy Shergill, who played a key part in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Talking more about Jimmy, Sunny called him 'cool' and a 'beautiful actor.' "Vikrant and I were men crushing on Jimmy sir all the time. The first time he walked on set we just looked at him, he was so handsome. He just carried the character of Mrityunjay and he gave it that gravitas," he shared.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was received well by the audience. One person said on X, “Absolute Cinema. What A Movie | What A Direction. Full Of Suspense, Drama,Thrill. Shergil's Part Is My Fav At The End! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

A user praised, “Just finished watching #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and it is truly an out and out #TaapseePannu film.”

Another netizen stated, “If theres one actor who is consistent in delivering a breathtaking performance every time it is #VikrantMassey from 12th Fail to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba the actor eats with every performance and leaves no crumbs.”

A tweet read, “sunny was completely a surprise package as abhimanyu #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

One person reviewed, “#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba Review:- (3 star emojis) 1/2. It has so much thrill and suspense. It will excite you and you don't want to move till the end. This is how sequels should be made.#TaapseePannu,#VikrantMassey,#SunnyKaushal did a fantastic job.#JimmyShergill shines. Story is very good.”

A post read, “#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba has been WATCHED! Firstly.. Sunny Kaushal! Aap toh seedha rab ka kamaal hai! Absolutely lovedddd your performance. What a rollercoaster! Your expressions, YOUR EYES, your dialogues… whatever I say here will not do justice to it! So proud @sunnykaushal89.”

Meanwhile, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is directed by Jayprad Desai. Head over to Netflix to explore the thrilling world of Hasseen Dillruba!

