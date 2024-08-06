Vikrant Massey admits he gets upset when fans record his videos without consent; 'Aap zoo mein aaye ho kya'

Vikrant Massey is a versatile actor and enjoys a huge fan following. Wherever he goes, he gets surrounded by a lot of fans. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, opened up about fans recording his videos without consent and shared that he finds it quite upsetting. Vikrant also recalled an airport incident where he was recorded secretly.

Talking to Mashable India, Vikrant Massey said that he gets into a lot of arguments with people who start recording him secretly when he is eating or picking up groceries with his wife and his staff, and later, the clips go live. Vikrant added that anyone can relax in their own space, which puts them in an awkward position.

Massey recalled the incident at an airport: "The other day, I was going through a security check [at the airport]. I had tucked in my T-shirt, and there was someone who had just crossed the security check, and he was standing there recording me. I said, ‘Aap zoo mein aaye ho kya? (Are you visiting a zoo?) Have some dignity.’ You ask, and I will click a photo with you, and I will do it happily; there is no problem in that. But the moment you don’t respect someone’s space…”

Vikrant stated that it is “not right” to record someone without their consent, adding fans should respect their space.

During the same interview, the actor also opened up about fatherhood and said that he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, are blessed to have their son, Vardaan.

Massey said that Vardaan is a very good boy and that phantom cry does not happen to him. He shared, "Sheetal and I are blessed with a very good boy. He only cries when he poops and when he is hungry." Vikrant called Vardaan a nice boy, then quipped, "Baap pe gaya hai" (Vardaan is like me).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant will be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The thriller-drama also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. It will be released on Netflix on August 9.

