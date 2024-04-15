Did you know Dharmendra's cousin, Punjabi star Veerendra was killed on film sets months after Chamkila-Amarjot's murder?

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila has received a warm response from the netizens. The story of Chamkila and Amarjot and the way it has been presented by Imtiaz-Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra is being adored by fans. With the film, the audience has also come to know about the story of Chamkila and Amarjot's assassination and what led to their gruesome murder in broad daylight.

But do you know, just like Chamkila and Amarjot, several Punjabi artists were killed by the militants in Punjab in the 80s? Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra who was a Punjabi film superstar was one among them.

When Dharmendra's cousin and Punjabi film superstar Veerendra was killed by militants months after Chamkila-Amarjot's assassination

Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was one of the biggest Punjabi superstars of the 80s and almost all his films were blockbusters. The craze for him was such that every director and producer wanted to have him in his film. Some of the biggest Punjabi films starring him were Lambardarni, Balbiro Bhabhi, Batwara, Yaari Jatt Di, and Dushmani Dee Agg. Not just his Punjabi films, but even the Hindi films like Khel Muqaddar Ka and Do Chehre starring him were showered with immense love from the audience. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But with his rising stardom, the number of haters also increased. The 80s was a dark time in Punjab and having so many haters proved to be fatal for Veerendra. In 1988, when he was shooting for his film Jatt Te Zameen, he was killed on the sets. The reason behind his murder and who killed him are a couple of questions that are still unanswered. The buzz suggested that he was warned by the militants to stop shooting for his films and since he didn't obey, he was killed. The incident happened in December 1988, months after the killing of Chamkila and Amarjot.

Advertisement

Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra on the right side of the picture

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

The film Amar Singh Chamkila sheds light on the life of the popular Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur was assassinated at the young age of 27.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila is Imtiaz Ali's OG Rockstar; know why