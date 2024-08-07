PIC: John Abraham meets double Olympic 2024 medalist Manu Bhaker as she returns from Paris; ‘She has made India proud’

Many Indian athletes have shined at the ongoing Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris. Among those is shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals during her campaign this year. Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Bollywood celebrities had congratulated Manu on her achievement. As she returned to India today, August 7, actor John Abraham met Manu and shared a picture with her, expressing that she made the country proud.

Today, John Abraham took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with athlete Manu Bhaker. Manu was seen holding one of her Olympic 2024 bronze medals while John held her other medal. The duo was all smiles for the camera.

In the caption, John revealed that he met Manu’s family as well. He also showcased his respect and appreciation for her. The Vedaa actor wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! 🇮🇳 Respect.”

For the uninitiated, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition post-independence. She secured a bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pistol as well as the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Her win is even more historic, as she is the first Indian woman to get an Olympic medal in shooting.

After Manu’s second win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to her on X (Twitter). He said, “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.”

Further appreciating the consistency of the double medalist, he added, “For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat.”

Talking about John Abraham’s work front, he is currently gearing up for the release of his action drama Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is set to hit theaters on August 15, the Independence Day holiday.

