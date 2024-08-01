Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, and more congratulate Swapnil Kusale as he wins India’s 3rd medal

Today, August 1, 2024, was another good day for India at the ongoing Summer Olympics in Paris. Shooter Swapnil Kusale won the country’s third medal as he secured a bronze in Men's 50m Rifle 3P event. After his praiseworthy performance at the international stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more extended their congratulations.

PM Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter) and shared, “Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024. His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness. #Cheer4Bharat.”

Have a look at his tweet!

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted about Swapnil Kusale’s phenomenal achievement on her Instagram Stories. She stated, “Congratulations @swapnil_kusale,” along with clap emojis and the Indian flag.

Sidharth Malhotra penned, “@swapnil_kusale, you’ve made India proud! Congratulations on adding another medal to the bag! #Paris2024 @olympics @weareteamindia.” His wife, Kiara Advani, also said, “Congratulations.”

Check out their stories!

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, posted about the win on her Stories and said, “On point on target! @swapnil_kusale.”

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty appreciated the medalist by writing, “Another incredible feat - what an amazing performance @swapnil_kusale You’ve made India proud.” Ayushmann Khurrana also reshared the news on his handle.

See here!

Pinkvilla lauds Swapnil Kusale’s bronze medal win at the Olympics and extends its warmest congratulations.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more shower love on Don 3 actress