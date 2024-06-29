PIC: Kartik Aaryan literally sets internet on fire with his thirst trap; fans say ‘weekend is weekending’

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role and sees the actor portray the role of Murlikanth Petkar in his biopic.

He has been blessing our feeds with his transformation videos and pictures from the past couple of months and we have all been a part of his transformation journey. But today he has set the Instagram on fire with his thirst trap and we cannot help but look at his cuts and abs.

Kartik Aaryan drops shirtless pictures

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan drops a picture of himself looking hot. In the picture, he is posing shirtless on his balcony and seems to be lost in his thoughts. The Chandu Champion star’s lean body and chiseled abs are a visual delight for all the fans.

He is wearing headphones and glasses. He is also wearing a denim whose buttons are open. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, “Don’t call me sugar, don’t touch the fire.” Fans could not stop gushing over the star and dropped several comments. One of them wrote, “Weekend is weekending!!!” Another fan wrote, “The perfect body doesn't exist. And then here's Kartik Aaryan.” A third fan wrote, “so casually just dropped the hottest picture.”

Check it out:

More about Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. While Kartik Aaryan leads the show, he is joined by an impressive cast of Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and many other actors.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He was last seen in Chandu Champion which fared well at the box office. The actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimrii, and Madhuri Dixit. The actor has started shooting for the film. He is also in talks for Aashiqui 3 and a film with Sooraj Barjatya. It is reported that he might be the next Prem in his films.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion's Kartik Aaryan pens gratitude note for ‘living inspiration’ Murlikant Petkar: ‘Actor banna safal ho gaya’