EXCLUSIVE: Aniruddh Dave talks about Chandu Champion; lauds Kartik Aaryan's physical as well as mental prep for project

Aniruddh Dave has been a renowned actor in the TV space and has many popular TV shows like Patiala Babes, Ruk Jaana Nahi, Zindabad, Raajkumar Aaryyan, and Yam Hai Hum, among others. Recently, Dave played a prominent role in Kartik Aryan's Chandu Champion.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he spoke at length about entering the Bollywood world, his experience working with Kartik Aryan and more. Read the interview below.

Do you think TV actors are slowly and steadily getting their due as they're considered to play important parts in big-budget Bollywood movies?

As I always say, 'an actor is an actor, right?' Whether they work on TV, in films, or in theater on stage, an actor is an actor. The level of their graph, the level of their craft, the type of work they do, and the kinds of characters they get all categorize them. I believe that categorization should absolutely not be based on the medium. And I think that when you fit into a character and do it well, it is very common to be selected for it.

Aniruddh Dave added, "It is essential to prove yourself. However, it shouldn't happen, or it shouldn't be that someone who does very good work doesn't get a chance. Opportunities do come. I think fate plays a big role in this. That’s why we say it's a matter of destiny as to how much work one gets in this field. But yes, I will definitely say, 'TV mein kaam kiya, Jungle mein mor nacha, kisne kya dekha?'"

Tell us about your experience working with Kartik Aaryan. Things that you learned from him?

Working with Kartik Aaryan was amazing, really good. He has the kind of personality that inspires you. Coming from a certain background and becoming a star, and after this film, he is a superstar. It's unique. When I talk about hard work, I don't mean physical effort, like what he did for physical fitness. That's necessary for the character, but it's not only hard work. The mental effort to play a character is significant. An actor falls and gets up mentally many times. It's a big struggle to understand and portray the character.

People think it's just physical, but it's also mental. He worked very hard. Whenever I said something, he rehearsed it. The most important thing is that he gave proper space during every scene, even if they have a small line to meet the scene's right mark and the director's vision.

To achieve perfection, the actor needs to rehearse a lot. The actor performing in front of you should give their full effort, and you should give your full effort to them. This is what makes it amazing. We enjoyed discussing and rehearsing.

What attracted you the most about your character in Chandu Champion?

The most appealing thing about this film is that it's Kabir Khan's film. The script makes you wonder how it will turn out. If the script is good, you'll be able to perform well. If the scene is well-written, you'll be able to act well. That's why it's a great part, especially since it's a Kabir Khan film. When you look at your character and think about what you are contributing to the story, keeping that in mind, I couldn't refuse it.

Your family and friends' reaction to Chandu Champion and you being a part of the project?

The reaction is mind-blowing. I feel so good that you know the veteran, the legend, and the most celebrated critics are appreciating the film. The media has loved the film so much that I'm getting calls and messages on social media, which is a great experience for me.

A couple of years ago, you were dealing with a major health issue, but you bounced back like a winner, more like Chandu Champion. Do you relate to the main character? Tell us about that phase and what kept you going.

Rukana tera kaam nahi aur chalna teri shaan hai.. These are the things of life. Ups and downs happen in everyone's life; it's not just for me. There might hardly be any house that hasn't faced it or hasn't lost loved ones nearby. These are the things in everyone's life. We are all struggling. I am still struggling and will keep struggling. Even after reaching a good position, we must continue. Otherwise, many have come and gone, no matter how big they were. To last, you have to make yourself strong. If you become weak inside, no matter how strong the wall is, it will fall. You need to be strong inside.

Also, with lovely people like the audience around, we'll manage somehow. We never thought about it. When we were trying to promote ourselves with this film, hoping it would do something, we didn't know people would praise it so much. Actually, we didn't know. Now that we understand and see it, it feels like we really did something and did it right.

