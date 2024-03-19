PIC: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone flaunts ‘long hair’ in new selfie; fans gush over her beauty

Following an extraordinary 2023, Deepika Padukone ushered in 2024 with a captivating portrayal as a Squadron Leader in the movie Fighter. Beyond her professional triumphs, the actress is on the brink of a significant milestone in her personal journey, as she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, prepare to embark on parenthood later this year. Recently, Deepika delighted her followers on social media with a breathtaking selfie, showcasing her long hair. Fans couldn't help but shower her with adoration, captivated by her timeless beauty.

Deepika Padukone says she missed her long locks as she shares new picture

Today, on March 19th, Deepika Padukone graced her Instagram with a stunning selfie captured mid-hair styling session. Dressed in a chic light blue shirt, Deepika struck a pose exuding effortless elegance, sporting a refreshing no-makeup look while her locks cascaded freely around her.

Accompanying the captivating image, Deepika penned, “#MissedMyLongHair,” followed by a haircut emoji and grinning face emojis, inviting her audience to share in her delight.

Fan reactions to Deepika Padukone’s ‘long-hair’ selfie

Under Deepika Padukone's post, fans filled the comments section with heartfelt admiration for her stunning beauty. One person expressed, “Deepika Padukone posting a selfie is always a win,” capturing the sentiment echoed by many. Another fan praised her versatility, declaring, “Deepika looks stunning in every look! She rocks every look effortlessly.” The appreciation continued, with one comment simply stating, “No still looking so so so pretty.”

Reflecting on Deepika's caption, a fan affectionately remarked, “We all missed your long hair Dp,” while another in the style of Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani said, “Ejactly (Rocky version) babes time to grow your hair back.”

Praising the mom-to-be, a user exclaimed, “GORGEOUS GORGEOUS MOM,” while another stated, “Momma being a hottie as well.”

