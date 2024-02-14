PIC: Parineeti Chopra's first Valentine’s Day celebration with Raghav Chadha post wedding is all things sweet

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, one of the most endearing celebrity couples, exchanged vows last year, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together. Since then, they've joyously commemorated numerous milestones as a married couple. This Valentine’s Day marked their first post-wedding, and Parineeti offered a glimpse into their festivities by sharing a tantalizing picture of delectable sweets.

Parineeti Chopra celebrates first Valentine’s Day with sweets post wedding with Raghav Chadha

Today, on February 14th, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a delightful moment, posting a photo of a tray adorned with an array of tempting strawberry tarts, each decorated with heart-shaped accents.

In a touching gesture, Parineeti tagged her beloved husband, Raghav Chadha, accompanied by a large red heart sticker, symbolizing their enduring love. It's evident that the couple's inaugural Valentine’s Day celebration since their picturesque wedding in Udaipur in 2023 was brimming with sweetness and affection.

Raghav Chadha’s appreciation post for Parineeti Chopra after her live singing debut

Parineeti Chopra recently made a foray into the music industry, marking a significant milestone with her debut live singing performance just a few days ago. Her enthusiastic and supportive life partner, Raghav Chadha, took to Instagram to share glimpses of the actress during her concert.

In a heartwarming caption, Raghav poured out his admiration for his wife, saying, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long.”

With words of reassurance, Raghav encouraged, “Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on.” He concluded with a lighthearted note: “PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a lavish ceremony held at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Surrounded by their loved ones, including high-profile politicians and celebrities, the couple took the saat pheras.

