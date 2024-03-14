PIC: Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti Marie close as they depart for Mumbai

Actress Priyanka Chopra consistently shares snippets of her life with fans, whether it's moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, or daughter, Maltie Marie. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories, posting a selfie with Malti Marie as they journeyed to Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra departs for Mumbai with Malti Marie

It seems like the mommy-daughter duo is heading back to the bay. Yes, you heard it right. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie in which she can be seen posing with her daughter, Malti Marie. She captioned the photo, "Mumbai meri jaan here we go."

Take a look:

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra's manager posted a heartwarming group selfie on her Instagram Stories. Priyanka looked stunning in a stylish black outfit, beaming with joy as she held her daughter, Malti Marie, who looked adorable in white. A heart emoji covered Malti's face in the story. Standing beside them, Nick Jonas completed the picture-perfect family portrait against the dazzling night backdrop of Dubai. The caption alongside the photo read, "Dubai nights with the family."

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming snapshot of her little one, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, gleefully playing in a ball pit during the birthday festivities of her close friends, Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey.

Priyanka Chopra sweats it out

A little while ago, on February 29, Priyanka Chopra shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on her Instagram stories right after her workout. In the snapshot, she's rocking gray gym athleisure, showcasing her fully toned physique. It's evident she put in serious effort at the gym to achieve her fitness goals as she prepares to dive back into work. Alongside the photo, she captioned, "It's giving..finally going back to work energy" with a tongue-squinting emoji.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

In her professional life, the actress has taken on a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress shared this exciting update on her social media platform.

