PIC: Priyanka Chopra wears a big smile as she poses with Natasha Poonawalla at her birthday celebration in London

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel season 2 in the UK. She has been active on social media, giving constant updates from the sets as well as her family time. Now, a picture of Priyanka and her friend Natasha Poonawalla has surfaced on the internet from the latter’s birthday celebration in London. It shows the actress wearing a big smile.

Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla partied together at a club in London on November 26, 2024. In a picture that is available to see on a fan page of the actress, the duo is seen posing in their stylish outfits. Priyanka wore a white sleeveless top with a black skirt. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was left open. PC’s best accessory was the bright smile on her face.

Natasha donned a cream-colored blazer with an elaborate golden neckpiece. She tied her hair in a long braid. Some red and golden Christmas baubles were seen in the background, signifying the upcoming holiday season.

Have a look at the picture!

Priyanka Chopra has also been spending quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in London. They visited the Natural History Museum together, and the Dil Dhadakne Do star offered a peek into their outing with a photo dump on Instagram. In one photograph, Priyanka was seen holding her little one in her arms, while another photo showed Malti playing in nature.

There was also a snapshot of Malti Marie decorating their Christmas tree at home. There were some glimpses of the little girl enjoying the different museum exhibits with her mother. Check it out!

Talking about Citadel, the first season of the American series was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. Priyanka portrays the character of Nadia Sinh, a top-class Citadel spy agent.

Nadia’s origin story has been showcased in the Indian spinoff of the Citadel Universe. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, it features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Kashvi Majmundar plays the role of young Nadia.

