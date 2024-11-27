Varun Dhawan is all hearts for Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor’s new PICS at Taj Mahal; Sonam Kapoor calls her parents ‘favorite people’

Anil Kapoor has expressed his love for his wife, Sunita Kapoor, on social media many times in the past. The actor recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with her and has now dropped some dreamy pictures from their visit. Varun Dhawan was all hearts for the couple, while Sonam Kapoor called her parents ‘favorite people.’

Today, November 27, 2024, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his trip to the Taj Mahal. In the first photograph, he had his arm around his wife, Sunita Kapoor, with the monument visible far away in the background.

The second picture showed the couple sitting on a bench in the gardens of the Taj Mahal. They were looking at each other, and their faces glowed with happiness. In the last slide, they could be seen walking amid the crowd.

In the caption, Anil Kapoor shared some heartfelt words about love, writing, “‘Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing; we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence; we are not wholly alive until we are loved’ ― Alain de Botton, On Love.”

Sonam Kapoor re-shared her father’s post on her Instagram Stories. She exclaimed, "My favorite people in the world @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor thank you, god, for my parents." Rhea Kapoor also re-shared the post on her story and captioned it with a red heart and nazar amulet emoji.

In the comments section of the post, Varun Dhawan dropped a heart-eye emoji. Shilpa Shetty went, “Awwwwwww,” while Sharvari left a red heart. Bhumi Pednekar also used nazar amulet emojis. Farah Khan referred to the caption and funnily asked, “Deep papaji! Who wrote it?”

Fans also showered their love on Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor in the comments.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has started filming for the action drama movie Subedaar. He will also be seen in the upcoming installments of the YRF Spy Universe, like War 2 and Alpha.

