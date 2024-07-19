Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her ‘working birthday’ with daughter Malti Marie; thanks Nick Jonas for making his ‘presence felt in special ways’

Priyanka Chopra, the global diva, celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18. On her special day, the actress was thronged with inundated love in the form of heartfelt wishes from her family and friends. Meanwhile, her husband Nick Jonas also dropped a romantic post for his lady love. Reacting to the post, the actress thanked him for making it "so special" despite giving her celebrations a miss.

Priyanka Chopra thanks hubby Nick Jonas for making her birthday special

International singer-turned-actor Nick Jonas is currently keeping it busy with her prior professional commitments. Thus, he had to give his wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday celebrations a miss. However, being a loving husband, he didn’t miss the opportunity to drop a special post for his wife. Additionally, he also made it memorable from afar.

Reacting to her husband’s birthday post, PeeCee shared Nick’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My everything (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) thank you for making yesterday so special even from so far. @nickjonas"

Take a look:

In addition to this, the actress also gave a peek into her 'working birthday' on the sets of The Bluff with her daughter, Maltie Marie.

Take a look

Nick Jonas' special birthday post for his wife Priyanka Chopra

On July 18, taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas dropped a multi-picture post to document a special birthday post for his wife. The special dedication was nothing short of an album that screamed couple-goals.

The post began with the actress in a yellow monokini sitting in the corner of the pool. Drenched in water, the actress was seen posing for a stunning click. The following picture was rather a romantic one in which the duo shared a passionate kiss at the beach.

The third one was a stunning sun-kissed picture of the actress, followed by another romantic photo of the couple holding each other’s hands at the beach during golden hour. The setting sun and beautiful sky added another layer to its aesthetic beauty. Keeping it short yet significant, Nick expressed his love in the birthday wish saying, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love. "

Take a look

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas work front

On the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming, The Bluff.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has Power Ballad in the pipeline. Additionally, he also has Robert Schwartzman’s The Good Half co-starring Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

Utopia’s Instagram handle previously announced that preview screenings of the film will be hosted on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theaters across North America.

