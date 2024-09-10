PICS: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in sleek black dress at an event in New York; poses with Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, and Naomi Watts

Priyanka Chopra attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner, which returned to New York Fashion Week for its third year. Held on Monday night, September 9, 2024, the event attracted a glamorous crowd, with Chopra turning heads in an elegant black outfit. The dinner supported organizations tackling gender-based violence and also featured stars like Jessica Chastain and Julianne Moore, who mingled with Chopra and posed for photos.

The Citadel actress chose a sophisticated yet sleek black gown adorned with lace accents. Her hair was styled in voluminous waves, and she enhanced her red carpet appearance with dramatic makeup, featuring glossy coral lips. She completed her look with a chunky bracelet and coordinating chandelier earrings.

The event was co-hosted by Chopra alongside Salma Hayek, Camila Alves McConaughey, François-Henri Pinault, Matthew McConaughey, Donatella Versace, Urs Fischer, Carmelo Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

Jessica donned a green sequined halter-neck gown with a deep neckline, radiating confidence as she smiled brightly for the camera. In another photo, Priyanka was seen posing with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts. Their expressions conveyed their genuine enjoyment of the event.

PeeCee was recently in India for her brother's pre-wedding festivities. On the work front, she recently completed filming for The Bluff in Australia. The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban. It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Chopra, who must protect her family at all cost. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Chopra will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden in Citadel Season 2. She is also in advanced discussions with Farhan Akhtar regarding Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interview with Showsha, Alia Bhatt was asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa. She revealed that there is strong enthusiasm from everyone involved to bring the film to fruition due to its intriguing subject matter and the impressive team working on it. However, she mentioned that timing issues are currently hindering the project's progress.

