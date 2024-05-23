Alia Bhatt’s performance in Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank gets special mention by The Academy; fans go gaga

Alia Bhatt is unquestionably the most talented and versatile actress in the current generation. She has some of the best films and remarkable performances to her credit. Over her significant journey, the actress has solidified her global presence too. Yet again, the actress made India proud as she got a special mention for Kalank’s track, Ghar More Pardesiya, by the Academy.

A while back, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences acknowledged Alia Bhatt’s performance in 2019 release, Kalank leaving fans to go berserk.

Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank gets special mention by The Academy

The Academy is known for recognizing and celebrating the global film industry and the artists involved in filmmaking. Recently, on their official Instagram handle, the page posted an endearing clip of a dance performance by Alia Bhatt to Ghar More Pardesiya from Abhishek Varman’s 2019 directorial, Kalank. The song featuring the actress and Varun Dhawan was sung by the ever-so-melodious Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade.

The post was accompanied by a caption crediting the entire team. “Alia Bhatt performing “Ghar More Pardesiya” (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty, Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

Elated fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the mention of Alia and Shreya. In the comments section, a fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt's performance has been spectacular in every movie she's done.” Another fan remarked, “Everyone please stand up for Shreya Ghoshal, The undisputed queen of Indian music!” while another elated fan expressed, “DAMN! Kalank made it to the Academy,” and another user mentioned, “Shreya Ghoshal has never failed to impress us with her classical vocal abilities. Shreya Ghoshal, you did it again.”

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. The film was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. The film is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and will hit theaters on September 27.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits Ali Fazal was 'very moved' by her dance sequence in Heeramandi