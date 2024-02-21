Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to release in 2027? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. The duo will be sharing the screen space after years for Tiger vs Pathaan. One of the most anticipated projects, the film is a part of the YRF spy universe. Recent media reports have unveiled when the action spy thriller will go on floor and when it might hit the big screen.

Here's when Tiger vs Pathaan will release

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer action spy film Tiger vs Pathaan will go on the floor in the year 2026. The much-awaited film will be shot over a 100-day schedule. Reportedly, the films need a lot of time for preparation. The film's producer Aditya Chopra is also planning to do a pre-visualization of Tiger vs Pathaan with the visual effects team. After which the shooting will take place.

Tiger v/s Pathaan will hit the silver screen in 2027 with its pre-production already in progress.

Shah Rukh Khan to do Pathaan 2

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be reuniting with YRF for Pathaan 2. The film will be the eighth entry in the YRF spy universe and will go on the floor by the end of this year.

The source said: "This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster."

Films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3 are also a part of the YRF spy universe.

