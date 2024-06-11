Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for ‘love and care’ as she drops new PIC from set; fans react

After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The shoot for the mythological period-drama film is going on in full swing. Several pictures and videos from the sets go viral on the internet. And, needless to say, the makers have been able to pull off a casting coup, raising anticipation amongst fans.

Now, a new photograph of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced on the internet from Ramayana sets, leaving fans to go gaga.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna drops pic from sets

Today, on June 11, a while back, Indira Krishna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a happy photograph with Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, the Animal actor flaunted a clean-shaven look and wrapped his arms around the veteran actress while the two flashed sweet smiles for the camera. One can see the two standing against the backdrop of a vanity van.

Sharing the post, she expressed in the caption, “Animaling...(accompanied by a red-heart emoji....Thank u fr ur care ,love and kindness and ur wonderful gestures Ranbirrr...costar”

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, the picture went viral on the internet in no time. Several fans also thronged the actress’ comments section, gushing over the post.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “Wow great Good to see you with this cute boy maam,” while another fan inquired, “it's a lovely pic, when can we expect ramayana announcement?”

A third fan commented, “Ma'am Ranbir is my forever favourite... thankyou for adorable pic,” and another fan chimed in, “Pretty and the Rockstar.”

About Ramayana

Reportedly, Indira Krishna will be seen in the role of Kaushalya in the film.

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will star Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol playing the parts of Lord Ram, Raavan, Sita, and Lord Hanuman respectively.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last month that the film will be a two-part film and not a trilogy. A source close to the development shared with us, “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously.”

Advertisement

In addition to this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma reacts after fan teases 'unka like aa gaya ji' on new post hinting at his GF Tamannaah Bhatia