Preity Zinta sends love to co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji as Veer Zaara clocks 20; admits learning about ‘selfless and timeless’ love

As Veer Zaara celebrates its 20th anniversary, Preity Zinta shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the iconic romance. She expressed gratitude for being part of the timeless film, sharing how the experience taught her about selfless love. In her note, she sent love to co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, admitting it still feels like it happened just yesterday.

On November 13, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a clip from the iconic song Do Pal from Veer Zaara, marking the film's 20th anniversary. In her heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for being part of such a beautiful love story that resonated globally. Reflecting on the timeless themes of selfless love, she wrote, “Still feels like yesterday! This film taught me about love that’s selfless and timeless.”

She added, “I’m so grateful to have been a part of this beautiful love story that touched hearts across the world. Thank you for all the love you’ve given to #VeerZaara. Much love to my amazing co-stars, the wonderful crew, and of course, to YOU, the fans, who made this movie so special!” She ended the post with a toast to everlasting love and unforgettable moments from Veer Zaara.

As soon as Preity shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with love. One user expressed, “All-time favorite movie Veer-Zaara,” while another commented, “Veer & Zaara will always be in my heart.”

A third fan shared, “SRK and Preity Zinta always my most favorite couple, and Veer-Zaara is always my fav.” Another fan wrote, “This movie has such a sad story, I’ve watched it many times and it always makes me cry.” One more fan declared, “Best romantic movie I’ve ever watched.”

Veer Zaara, a timeless romantic drama, was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and helmed by the legendary Yash Chopra. Set against a cross-border backdrop, the film tells the poignant love story of Veer, an Indian Air Force officer played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Saamiya, a determined Pakistani lawyer portrayed by Preity Zinta. Their forbidden romance forms the heart of the narrative, filled with passion, sacrifice, and tragedy.

The film also starred Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and others in pivotal roles, while iconic cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini added to its grandeur. Released on November 12, 2004, Veer-Zaara became an unforgettable classic that continues to captivate hearts worldwide.

