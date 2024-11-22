Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie set major mother-daughter travel goals in UNSEEN PICS

Actress Priyanka Chopra, despite her busy schedule, always finds time to bond with her family, especially her daughter Malti. Recently, the duo visited a museum in London and shared heartwarming pictures that stole hearts. Now, Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia, has posted some unseen photos from their visit, expressing how much she misses them. The mother-daughter duo is setting major travel goals, making this moment absolutely unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram stories on November 22, Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia, shared some unseen pictures from their museum visit. In the first photo, Malti is seen adorably gazing at the museum exhibits with an intrigued look, capturing a priceless moment. Anjula is also seen sitting beside her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Missing this little munch malti marie.”

In another picture, taken from behind, Malti Marie looks absolutely adorable as she holds both Mom's and 'maasi' Anjali's hands while walking through the museum. The moment is simply too cute to miss. Sharing the photo, Anjula captioned it, “And you @priyankachopra.” We just can't get enough of these beautiful pictures!

Check out the unseen adorable pics below!

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra recently posted a series of adorable photos and videos from a museum visit with her daughter, Malti Marie. The post began with the Citadel actress holding her daughter in her arms, surrounded by historic artwork, followed by a cute shot of Malti near a tree in the museum garden.

Advertisement

Other moments showed Malti exploring a chess park, enjoying food with her mom, and standing by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Malti also impersonated a raccoon through a window and sweetly interacted with her "maasi." The post ended with Priyanka holding a Warner Bros. pen and an official document with her name.

Check it out below!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Citadel Season 2. She also has Heads of State and The Bluff lined up. Additionally, she is in talks with actor-director Farhan Akhtar for the much-awaited film Jee Le Zara, where she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Details about the project are still being kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: It’s Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti’s museum day out and we love how the little munchkin’s eyes are fixed on her mom just like all of us; PIC