Priyanka Chopra can’t stop blushing as crowd sings Desi Girl at RSIFF red carpet; Nick Jonas showers love on his ‘brilliant wife’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, looking stunning in a body-con, shimmery gown. The actress looked gorgeous as always with a dewy makeup look. She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, who looked equally dashing in a black suit. The couple posed on the red carpet, where the crowd sang Desi Girl for Chopra, and she blushed. Nick also showered love on her and called her the most "brilliant wife" in an Instagram post.

In a clip, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for the paparazzi. The crowd started singing her song Desi Girl, from the 2008 film Dostana. After hearing it, Nick smiled and looked at Priyanka. She was also seen smiling. The song was a massive hit after its release. It has been a fan favorite since then.

See the video here:

Fans showered love on the duo and wrote, "Love the crowd cheering her." "So amazing," read a comment. "Priyanka Chopra is fire," wrote a person. Someone wrote, "She's aging like fine wine. Amazing couple. God bless you both and your daughter too".

One fan wrote, "She looks stunning, as what a Beauty Queen supposed to be. Oh yean Nick, forgot about u, looking good as well...". Another wrote, "@priyankachopra is always a Sunshine!!". One wrote, "Body is bodying." One person wrote, "you both is stunning, your 1 lucky Man Nick with a wife as stunning an lovely inside & out as Pri."

The duo also took to their social media handle to share stunning shots from the evening. Chopra captioned the post, "Thank you for the wonderful honour Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here’s to continually bringing the world of entertainment together."

See here:

Nick captioned the post, "What a night it was. Congratulations to all the incredible film makers and story tellers honored tonight. And to my brilliant wife for her award this evening. So proud."

The award-winning actor recently finished the shoot of the second season of Citadel. She will be next seen in Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Chopra recently also hinted at doing a Hindi film during the film festival. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

