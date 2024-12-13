Priyanka Chopra says ‘being an actor is extremely privileged’ as she gets honored at Red Sea Film Festival; ‘I was told non-English films don’t…’

Accompanied by her husband and singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas received an honorary award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor impressed fans on the red carpet with her stunning looks. Expressing gratitude, Chopra shared that she feels extremely privileged to be an actor. She also mentioned, "I was told that films with subtitles or non-English films didn’t travel yet. And here we are today."

In her speech, Priyanka Chopra recalled starting her career at the age of 18, when she was told that she came from an industry that primarily spoke Hindi and Telugu, languages that were not English. She remembered being told that films with subtitles or non-English films wouldn’t travel internationally, but emphasized how far things have come since then.

The Citadel actress acknowledged the incredible work done in creating a space where filmmakers and storytellers from around the world can come together without any barriers of nationality or language.

Chopra further expressed her pride in being part of an industry she considers one of the best in the world, where professionals are privileged to play, tell stories, and dream for a living. She thanked the organizers for bringing people from all over the globe together to celebrate cinema.

Reflecting on her career, Priyanka described being an actor as a privilege, but also noted the additional opportunities the industry provides, such as meeting new people and learning from admired colleagues and filmmakers. She expressed gratitude for the chance to be part of global entertainment and for the platform it offers to storytellers, particularly in the East.

The Bluff actress also took a moment to thank her family, especially her husband, who was present at the event, and her late father, who was the first entertainer she knew. Priyanka fondly remembered how her father, who passed away in 2013, was always at the center of the action and taught her how entertainment can be both confident and vulnerable.

Lastly, Priyanka congratulated all the filmmakers and storytellers who had participated in the festival and were set to receive awards.

She praised the platform provided by the Red Sea International Film Festival for emerging filmmakers and expressed her excitement for the new voices being discovered, emphasizing her passion for supporting fresh talent in the industry.

