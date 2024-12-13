Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat’s highly anticipated thriller renewed for season 2; fans say ‘best Indian series is back’

Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok is returning for a new season. Paatal Lok, a compelling and thought-provoking Indian series that significantly impacted digital streaming platforms, is returning for its highly anticipated second season. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020, quickly earning praise for its engrossing plot, complex characters, attention to detail, and raw depiction of rural India's reality. Fans were quick to react to the announcement, expressing, 'The best Indian series is back.'

The official announcement post for Paatal Lok's second season featured an upside-down Jaideep Ahlawat with a knife pointed at his face with blood on it. The poster alone has set high standards and raised anticipation among fans. The post read, "Using our hammer to break the internet, #PaatalLokOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."

Netizens were quick to react to the announcement. One fan said, "Hathora tayagi is back." One person wrote, "WOOOOAAAHHHHHH." One person wrote, "Finalllly the wait is over." One person commented, "Cant wait." Another wrote, "Kitna wait karaya, ab date btao sidha."

One fan commented, "are bhaisaab kya news leke aye ho." Someone wrote, "Finally the best indian series is back with its 2nd season." One person wrote, "Ab majaa aayega naa bheedu hathora tyagi is back."

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Jaideep Ahlawat was a key factor in Paatal Lok's success. While the actor was paid a modest amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary for the second season has increased by 50 times, now totaling a significant Rs 20 crore.

While the cast for the second season is still under wraps, season one featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, who reprised their roles as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and cop Ansari. According to reports from Zeezest, Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, Gul Panag, and Anurag Arora are set to join the cast of Paatal Lok season 2.

Based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins, the series follows Hathiram Chowdhary, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, a police officer tasked with probing a high-profile case involving the failed assassination of a journalist by four suspects.

As Hathiram dives deeper into the case, he becomes increasingly enmeshed in the dangerous world of crime, uncovering the harsh truths of widespread corruption in India.

