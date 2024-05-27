Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Anasuya Sengupta, Chidananda S Naik, All We Imagine as Light team over Cannes 2024 big win

Anasuya Sengupta, who is seen in a lead role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s Hindi-language film The Shameless, etched her name in history by clinching the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to extend her congratulations to Sengupta for this groundbreaking achievement, marking her as the first Indian actor to receive this prestigious accolade.

She also gave a shout-out to the team behind All We Imagine as Light for securing the Grand Prix at the esteemed film festival. Priyanka Chopra also extended her congratulations to Chidananda S Naik for clinching the La Cinéf Award for Best Short at Cannes 2024 with Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anasuya Sengupta for big win at Cannes

After congratulations from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others, Priyanka Chopra joined the chorus on social media, extending her felicitations to Anasuya Sengupta for her remarkable achievement in winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her performance in The Shameless.

Sengupta's win not only signifies a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for India in the esteemed film festival, as she becomes the first Indian artist to clinch the top acting honor in this category. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Anasuya Sengupta's groundbreaking performance by sharing a clip of Sengupta's best moments from The Shameless on her social media. Alongside the clip, Chopra wrote, “Congratulations @cup_o_t on your incredible performance and the history you've created! Onwards and upwards.”

Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to All We Imagine as Light and Chidananda S Naik

In her next Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra extended her congratulations to Payal Kapadia's team for All We Imagine as Light, applauding their achievement in securing the Grand Prix at Cannes.

She wrote, “It's a moment for Indian cinema at @festivaldecannes. Biiiig shout and congratulations to you all.”

Chopra also congratulated Chidananda S Naik, a student from FTII, Pune, for winning the La Cinéf Award for Best Short at the film festival with Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know.

The Cannes Film Festival, held from May 14 to May 25 this year, proved to be an eventful and historic occasion for Indian cinema. With groundbreaking performances, prestigious awards, and boundary-breaking storytelling, Indian filmmakers and artists left an indelible mark on the global stage, making this year’s edition truly memorable.

Priyanka Chopra on the professional front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood. Overcoming initial challenges, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

Her notable roles include appearances in movies such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix Resurrections, among others. Chopra's upcoming project includes starring in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra refused to work with Rajniesh Duggall in Yakeen; 1920 star reveals why he was replaced overnight