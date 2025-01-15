Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Nick Jonas and his brothers in holiday movie? Here’s what we know

Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed the holiday season and rang in the New Year 2025 with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress has now returned to work. It has been learned that she is reportedly set to star in a holiday movie with Nick as well as his brothers.

According to a recent report in E! News, Priyanka Chopra is going to feature in an upcoming holiday movie with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. They apparently kicked off filming in Toronto, Canada on January 13, 2025.

The report added that the brothers’ youngest sibling, Frankie Jonas, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet will also star in the film. This untitled project is expected to premiere on Disney+.

Earlier, on January 4, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her New Year celebrations with her family. She posted stunning beach pictures from her getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In the caption, PC wrote, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025.” Have a look at the post here!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has multiple other Hollywood projects in her lineup. She wrapped up shooting for 2 movies, Heads of State and The Bluff, last year. The actress also finished filming her highly anticipated spy series Citadel Season 2.

Advertisement

In 2025, Priyanka is also making a comeback to Indian cinema. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that she has come on board for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. The shooting kicks off in April 2025, and the movie is expected to be released in 2027.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to have Griha Pravesh ceremony with Vamika and Akaay for their new home in Alibaug? Recent videos suggest so