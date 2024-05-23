Priyanka Chopra’s black gown look gets big love from hubby Nick Jonas, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more

Priyanka Chopra never fails to make a fashion statement. The actress has often showcased her impeccable style at international events. Priyanka recently turned heads when she dressed in a stunning black gown, and her look has not just impressed her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka received big love from Bollywood celebrities as well, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas and her industry friends shower her recent look with love

Priyanka Chopra recently decked up in a black sequined gown with a plunging neckline for a brand event in Rome, Italy. She paired it with exquisite diamond jewelry. Her flawless makeup and open hair perfectly complemented her outfit.

Check out her look!

Priyanka shared pictures of her look on Instagram and captioned it, “In the heart of Rome.”

In the comments section of her post, her husband, Nick Jonas, was left gushing with a hot-face emoji. Bollywood celebrities were not far behind. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcased his appreciation for Priyanka's look with fire emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Such a (star)," while Malaika Arora, Raashii Khanna, and Rakul Preet Singh also used fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, and actress, Mrunal Thakur, called PC “Gorgeous.” Neena Gupta found the look “Wow,” while Huma Qureshi called it “Bomb.”

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and more liked the post.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra recently concluded filming for her action comedy movie Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. In her wrap-up note, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honor to work with some legends in our business on this one.”

Priyanka returned home after the film’s schedule in Nice, France. She is next set to star in The Bluff and the spy thriller web series Citadel Season 2.

