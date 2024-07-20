Nick Jonas melts hearts in UNSEEN pic with Priyanka Chopra on their 6th proposal anniversary: 'Thank you for saying yes to me'

It feels like just yesterday when Nick Jonas decided to propose after meeting Priyanka Chopra privately three times. He reportedly closed down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London to find the perfect ring for his beloved. He then took her to Crete, Greece, for her birthday. As the clock struck midnight and the date turned to July 19, 2018, Jonas proposed to the Citadel actress.

After six magical years, Jonas took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the perfect day of his life.

Nick Jonas' heartfelt post for wifey Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary

Taking to Instagram, the American singer shared an unseen picture with his wife Priyanka, leaving everyone in a mush. In the selfie, Nick is seen holding Priyanka's hand, showcasing her engagement ring, while the Love Again actress is visibly overwhelmed and can't stop blushing. The picture has melted hearts.

The post read, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra".

Chopra also took to Instagram stories and re-shared Nick's post and expressed, "Cannot believe its been six years since this day".

Check it out here:

In an old interview with American Vogue, Jonas recounted how he got down on one knee and asked Priyanka if she would make him the happiest man in the world by marrying him.

He mentioned that Priyanka took about 45 seconds to respond, during which he insisted that he was going to put the ring on her finger unless she had any objections. Eventually, they got engaged.

Their relationship evolved through a series of texts until they met for a drink a week before the 2017 Met Gala in New York. After attending the high-profile event together, the Bluff actress invited him to her apartment, where her mother, Madhu Chopra, was present. The relationship gained momentum after the 2018 Met Gala in May.

Following three dates, he realized she was the one, and he kept Priyanka’s mother informed before proposing to her in July.