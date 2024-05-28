WATCH: Priyanka Chopra reaches Australia for The Bluff with Malti Marie; calls her daughter ‘best travel partner’

Priyanka Chopra often takes to social media to give a glimpse of her personal and professional lives. Posts about her daughter Malti Marie and her cute antics have become the netizens’ favorites. The actress recently enjoyed some quality time with her family before she moved on to her next project, The Bluff.

Priyanka has now shared a video of herself reaching Australia for the film's shooting along with her little one, Malti, whom she called the best travel partner.

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie touch down in Australia

Today, May 28, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a reel as she arrived in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming film, The Bluff. A stunning view was visible outside her airplane window. In the next frame, Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, could be seen at the airport.

Further in the clip, Priyanka focused the camera on herself. She was wearing a chic outfit with a brown overcoat, cap, and glasses. A sleepy Malti leaned on her side and adorably scrunched as the sunlight touched her face. There was also a glimpse of the duo's passports in the video.

In the caption, PC wrote, “Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever.”

Watch the full reel here!

Fans were in awe of the mother-daughter duo and showcased their admiration in the comments section. One person said, “@priyankachopra building memories for life, I love seeing you two,” while another wrote, “Malti has the best mom.” A user stated, “Seems like you're enjoying motherhood, @priyankachopra.”

More about Priyanka Chopra starrer The Bluff

The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, follows the story of a former female pirate. This collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Prior to The Bluff, Priyanka wrapped up filming for her action comedy movie, Heads of State, in which she will share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka also has the highly anticipated second season of the spy thriller series Citadel in her upcoming lineup.

