Priyanka Chopra's ‘view in my head’ pic ft Nick Jonas is nothing but classiness at its peak; dear boys, take notes

Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to gush over hubby Nick Jonas. Be it cheering for him at his concerts or showering love on him on social media, the actress always walks the extra mile.

Recently, PeeCee gave us all a view from her bed which was of her adorable daughter Malti. And now she took to her Instagram handle to share a view in her head, and it is of her husband who is looking handsome in a black and white suit.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her husband Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas can be seen posing for a picture standing right in front of a window. The singer-turned-actor looks fab in a white colored blazer over a white shirt that he paired with a black bow and black pants. He is posing with one hand casually kept on his waist.

Sharing this picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘view in my head’ with a lovestruck emoji and a hot face emoji.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra’s view from bed

Priyanka Chopra recently dropped a picture in her Instagram story which panned out to her wide balcony with someone special in there. It’s none other than the Desi Girl's adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra. She can be seen playing over a seating arrangement as the actress enjoys the seemingly cozy weather.

See this picture-perfect moment here:-

Excel is committed to bring Jee Le Zaraa back on track

For all those fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Priyanka Chopra team up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee le Zaraa, we have a piece of good news for you. A source close to the film exclusively told Pinkvilla that the film was not completely called off but put on the back burner due to date issues. The script is now completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project.

According to the source, Jee Le Zaraa has been on the bucket list for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, as they want to complete a trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films after the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara. “During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track,” the source added.

