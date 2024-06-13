Be it any genre like romance, action, comedy, thriller, or drama, Hindi films keep entertaining us, especially when we feel low in life. They work as a stressbuster for many of us. Take any funny Hindi movie, for instance, Andaz Apna Apna, your mood will be uplifted as soon as you watch Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's slapstick comedy. Their camaraderie in the cult classic film is remembered to date. Not just their scenes or characters, but even the movie titles of some are interesting. Most of them have funny Hindi movie names that often make us laugh out loud every time we hear about those titles. Who decides those funny Hindi movie names? We hope to get the answer someday.

Many movie titles in Hindi films can surely tickle your bones. You can also use them while playing dumb charades. These movie titles are often penned in the form of hilarious sentences which may or may not make sense. Imagine finding a movie poster that reads 'Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty', you will be like, what does it even mean?

We have curated a list of 11 funny Hindi movie names that will tickle your bones. So much so that you might end up rolling on the floor. Yes, we are not kidding. These movie titles are quite hilarious.

11 funny Bollywood movie names for you to laugh out loud

Let’s check them out, shall we?

1. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro

Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, the 1989 film, starred Pavan Malhotra as a lead. It was directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The title of the movie was definitely quirky and hilarious.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Director Luv Ranjan, who has a strong wordplay game, gave this hilarious title to his 2018 film. It hints at Sonu's bond with Titu and Titu's relationship with Sweety in the movie. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh as leads.

3. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, the 1980 drama film, had a funny movie title. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah in the titular role. The makers put up a question about Pinto's anger in the movie title. Care to answer that?

4. Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi

Starring Siddharth Gupta, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi was released in 2014. This movie title was quite a conversational one. Kuku Mathur, how embarrassed are you?

5. Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli

Directed by V Shantaram, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli was a romantic film. The title of the movie translates as "Fish without water, lightning without dance." How funny, isn't it?

6. Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty

Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty is a comedy film from the 1970s. It starred Sanjeev Kumar, Prem Nath, and Jeevan to name a few. Can you connect the dots of this movie title?

7. Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Paseena

Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Paseena, the 1978 film, was directed by Sulabha Deshpande. It starred Sushant Ray, Durga, Jasraj in key roles. Seriously, who decided on this movie title? The title roughly translates as "King and Queen need sweat."

8. Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi

This 1974 comedy movie was directed by none other than Kishore Kumar. The title of the film was similar to Kumar's another film, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The movie starred Kishore Kumar, I.S. Johar, and Bhagwan Dada.

9. Allah Meherban To Gadha Pahelwan

This Kader Khan film had one of the most hilarious movie titles in Bollywood. The literal translation of this movie title goes like, ‘Allah is kind and the donkey is a wrestler.’ Apart from Kader Khan, the movie featured Shakti Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

10. Mehandi Ban Gai Khoon

Mehandi Ban Gai Khoon starred Juhi Chawla as the lead. The translation of this funny movie title is read as "henna has turned into blood." What a creativity, we say.

11. Maa Kasam Badla Loonga

Starring Amjad Khan and Archana Joglekar, Maa Kasam Badla Loonga was released in 1990. This hilarious movie title speaks volumes about the level of anger that the main character must have. It also featured Hemant Birje, Rakesh Bedi, and Puneet Issar.

Have you heard of these funny Hindi movie titles before? Aren’t they hilarious? So, what are you waiting for? Try these funny Hindi movie names in the next dumb charades game that you play with your friends. You won't regret it.

You can use these funny Hindi movie titles, such as Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Paseena, Allah Meherbaan Toh Gadha Pehlwaan, Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty, and Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro. Your friends won't be able to guess these movie titles in one go. Go ahead, try them.

Do you know any other funny Hindi movie titles that can leave you in splits?

