QUIZ: How well do you know about Deepika Padukone's films? Answer fun questions and find out if you're superfan

With her latest release minting good numbers at the box office, Deepika Padukone is truly the Queen of Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others. Well, she enjoys a massive fan following and has had several blockbusters to her credit. If you are a Deepika fan, then we are sure that you must have seen almost all her films.

Today we bring to you a Deepika Padukone quiz to test if you have seen her movies carefully or not. Answer these 6 fun questions and prove that you are a Deepika fan.