QUIZ: Think you are a big Priyanka Chopra fan; can you guess these dialogues from her movies?
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses and today we thought why not find out who are her true fans? Scroll down and take this quiz and prove that you love PeeCee as much as we do.
Priyanka Chopra, one of the most admired and versatile actresses, has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actress has starred in more than 50 movies and TV shows. After proving her mettle in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with the action-comedy film Baywatch in 2017. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress, and she is soaring to new heights of success.
Here’s a quiz that will test whether you are a true Priyanka Chora fan. So the quiz ahead has some dialogues from Priyanka’s films and you have to guess in which movie did she deliver them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start and begin.
Priyanka Chopra on the work front
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.
