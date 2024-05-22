QUIZ: Think you are a big Priyanka Chopra fan; can you guess these dialogues from her movies?

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses and today we thought why not find out who are her true fans? Scroll down and take this quiz and prove that you love PeeCee as much as we do.

By Rajni Singh
Updated on May 22, 2024  |  06:11 PM IST |  5.5K
Priyanka Chopra
Picture Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most admired and versatile actresses, has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actress has starred in more than 50 movies and TV shows. After proving her mettle in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with the action-comedy film Baywatch in 2017. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress, and she is soaring to new heights of success.

Here’s a quiz that will test whether you are a true Priyanka Chora fan. So the quiz ahead has some dialogues from Priyanka’s films and you have to guess in which movie did she deliver them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start and begin.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘dark’ phase of her life during initial days in Hollywood: ‘I was very lonely’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: IMDb
Advertisement

Latest Articles