THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed that her ‘biggest darling’ in Bollywood apart from Ranbir Kapoor is Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan several times in the past. She has also expressed her admiration for the superstar on many occasions. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the actress revealed that SRK was her ‘biggest darling’ in Bollywood apart from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of her film Darlings, Alia Bhatt was asked who her ‘biggest darling’ in Bollywood apart from Ranbir Kapoor was. In response, Alia said, “My biggest darling in Bollywood, apart from Ranbir, I would say Shah Rukh Khan."

Darlings marked Alia Bhatt’s maiden production under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan co-produced it under Red Chillies Entertainment.

They shared the screen in the 2016 feel-good movie Dear Zindagi. Alia had a cameo appearance in King Khan’s 2018 film Zero, while he featured in a guest appearance in her fantasy movie Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva in 2022.

In an interview with Allure magazine in 2024, Alia Bhatt stated that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person to come to her mind when she thought of Indian cinema. She discussed his popular Palat scene with Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Alia shared her belief that every girl wished for a recreation of that scene in her life. She said, “But I think every girl has wanted that sort of recreation in her life where you look back and there's a guy looking at you or he’s waiting for you to look at him.”

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, she is currently busy shooting for the Spy Universe film Alpha. In the action thriller, she will be seen alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start the shoot of his next film, King. He will be portraying a gray character in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial and will be teaming up with Suhana Khan for the first time. King is expected to go on floors in January 2025.

