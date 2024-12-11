Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan presented PM Modi with a special memento; find out what it is

On December 10, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain traveled to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invite him to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. In a heartfelt gesture, the entire Kapoor family presented the Prime Minister with special mementos of Raj Kapoor, which had been carefully preserved by Armaan Jain.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan Jain are seen presenting the special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appears genuinely delighted by the thoughtful gesture.

See photos here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other members of the Kapoor family took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures from their meeting with the Prime Minister.

The Singham Again actress expressed her deep gratitude and honor for being invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of their grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Kareena's post read, "Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us."

The post further read, "As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor."

See the post here:

In honor of Raj Kapoor’s centenary, RK Films, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, has organized a series of special screenings of Raj Kapoor’s iconic movies.

Titled Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, the screenings will take place across PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters in 40 cities and 135 venues throughout India from December 13 to December 15, 2024.

Raj Kapoor is remembered for his timeless contributions to Indian cinema, with iconic films like Awaara, Sangam, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker. His illustrious career earned him accolades such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Bhushan. Kapoor’s films also gained international recognition on global platforms.

