Vikrant Massey feels ‘encouraged’ after PM Narendra Modi praises The Sabarmati Report; ‘Your positive words on…’

On Sunday, Indian PM Narendra Modi heaped praises on Vikrant Massey starrer The Basmati Report, stating that the "truth is coming out." Overwhelmed by the reaction from the Prime Minister, Massey penned a special note expressing his gratitude and noting how the appreciation has encouraged them.

Today, November 17, Vikrant Massey shared a screenshot of the tweet from the honorable Indian PM Narendra Modi. In his response to his tweet, the actor wrote in Hindi, "Honorable Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport they have encouraged us."

"Your appreciation for #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right path. Thank you for this love and encouragement. History is the witness, whether it is country or human, it takes care of it only after falling. No matter how long the period of lies is, the truth changes it," he further added.

Take a look

Notably, just a few minutes back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the trailer of the film, TheSabarmatiReport, and said, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” in an X post.

After the trailer of the film was released, some internet users questioned Massey’s integrity due to his involvement in the film. In his response, the actor, in a fitting reply, emphasized that true secularism lies in standing by others regardless of religion, caste, or background while speaking with Shubhankar Mishra.

Advertisement

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is inspired by the real-life incident of the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat that year.

Apart from Vikrant, the movie also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, it was released in theaters earlier this week, on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney is every Indian father ever as he asks actress to pose with her paintings for THIS reason; Ananya Panday finds it ‘cute’