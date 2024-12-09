Ramayana: After Ranbir Kapoor's confirmation, Sunny Deol heightens excitement; claims Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial is being made on ‘Avatar’ level

A day after Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans about working on Ramayana, Sunny Deol has also heightened the excitement by revealing exciting details about Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. He mentioned that the film is being made on international-level projects like Avatar and Planet of The Apes.

Sunny Deol recently attended the third edition of Indian Express' SCREEN Live in Mumbai. During the conversation, the Gadar 2 actor shared exciting details about Ranbir Kapoor starrer and mentioned, “Ramayana is a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented.”

He further added that the audiences will get to experience the special effects that will make one believe that they genuinely happened, rather than making one feel that they are special effects. He expressed his belief by admitting that the film is going to be "great" and that "everybody will love it."

Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year that Sunny Deol has been locked in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. A source close to the development shared that the makers were confident that after Dara Singh, it was Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times.

Most recently, we also informed you that the Lahore 1947 actor will start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial after finishing his work on Border 2.

"Much like Ranbir, Sunny Deol has also allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to shoot for his part in the Ramayana Franchise,” a source shared with us. It was also revealed that sometime in mid-2025, Tiwari and the team plan to shoot the combination scenes of Ranbir Kapoor with Yash and Sunny Deol respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during his recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir called it a ‘dream’ to play the role of Lord Rama in the mythological epic-drama. He also confirmed that he has completed the shoot for its first part and that he will commence the second part soon.

Ramayana’s first and second part will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Khattar who dubbed for Fahadh Faasil reacts to Allu Arjun starrer's Hindi version performing better than original one; ‘Bahut badi jeet...’