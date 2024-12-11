Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh get special gift from PM Modi; don’t miss PICS ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others
Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from her meeting with PM Modi, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The highlight is a special gift from Modi for her sons, Taimur and Jeh.
The Kapoor family is celebrating 100 years of 'The Showman' Raj Kapoor, marking a grand occasion in Hindi cinema. To honor the milestone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor flew to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, a memorable moment was captured when PM Modi signed autographs for Kareena's sons, Taimur and Jeh.