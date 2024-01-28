Ranbir Kapoor says he was intimidated after Bobby Deol took shirt off in Animal; speaks about fight sequence

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film continues to rock box office records, many called it 'misogynistic' expressing their concern over the film's content. Apart from all this, Bobby Deol's role garnered a lot of attention and received immense praise on social media. During a recent interview, Ranbir candidly opened up about his fight sequence with Bobby and said that he was intimidated by the actor when he took off his shirt.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his fight sequence with Bobby Deol in Animal

In a recent interview with Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the intense fight sequence between him and Bobby Deol in Animal and recalled the last fight scene where they had to remove their shirts.

During the climactic sequence of the heated fight between Ranbir and Bobby's characters, the two engage in a physically demanding scene, and they take off their shirts. Ranbir hilariously revealed that while he was confident when he took his shirt off, he was intimidated after Bobby took his shirt off.

He said, “Trainers were taking my photos in the gym because I was the first one to remove my shirt in the film. So, when I removed my shirt the whole unit started clapping that ‘hero ne shirt nikali (Hero has removed his shirt).’ Two days later, when Bobby’s shirt was removed, me and my trainer thought we are gone.”

During the same interview, Ranbir asked Bobby about the Lord Bobby phenomenon to which he said, "No, there is just so much love out there. That’s why you get this kind of reaction.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters were supposed to kiss each other but got edited out

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that Bobby Deol’s villainous character was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor on the cheek and say, ‘Bhai, I didn’t even spend one day with my father’ and then return to open his zip. Talking about the final showdown scene, he added, “It was superb when we were shooting, but I felt like the kiss was diluting the zip.”

However, the scene was edited later. The director cited the reason behind it and said that Bobby had an expression with a smirk, and a tear fell down his cheek which he felt was a bigger cinematic high than coming and kissing.

