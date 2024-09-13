The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls it ‘best of both worlds’ as her maiden production hits theaters; see BTS PICS

After entertaining viewers as an air hostess in Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned to the big screen with The Buckingham Murders. The crime thriller, which also marks her maiden production, was released in theaters today, September 13, 2024. Kareena made a special post on the release day, dropping behind-the-scenes pictures and saying she got ‘the best of both worlds’ with this film.

Today, September 13, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures from her new movie The Buckingham Murders. In the first photo, she had a serious expression on her face during a shot while director Hansal Mehta looked on in the background. In other images, Kareena was seen filming outdoors.

One photo was from a night shot, while another showed her powerful look as a detective. In the last picture, the actress had a quirky expression as she looked at the camera.

In the caption, Kareena expressed her pride, saying, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice.” She requested the audience to watch her film, stating, “Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one… but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen. #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas.”

Have a look at Kareena’s post!

Fans showered Kareena with love in the comments section and shared their plans to watch the movie. One person said, “As usual, you are rocking whatever role you play,” while another stated, “You are rocking and done a spectacular job Bebo! Excited and can’t wait for EOD @kareenakapoorkhan the reviews already speak louder than words much love …”

A user exclaimed, “Tickets booked already!!!!” and many other people used heart and fire emojis to convey their love.

Actress Dia Mirza congratulated Kareena in the comments, writing, “Congratulations, can’t wait to watch!” Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor reshared Bebo’s post and called her a “Legend.” She said, “The Buckingham Murders is in theaters today.”

Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, gave a shoutout to her film. Sharing a poster on her Instagram Stories, Karisma stated, “Just wow. A must watch (heart-eye emoji) in cinemas near you.” Check out the stories!

Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role as Detective Jasmeet Bhamra, the cast of The Buckingham Murders includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in pivotal roles.

The runtime of the film is 109 minutes, 37 seconds, aka 1 hour, 49 minutes, and 37 seconds. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. The screenplay has been written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. Earlier, the teaser and the trailer of the movie gave a glimpse into the plot. It revolves around a crime investigation related to a missing child, with many people in the neighborhood becoming suspects.

The Buckingham Murders has previously been screened at the 67th BFI London Film Festival as well as the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023. It received a lot of acclaim for its story and performances. The movie can now be watched in cinemas across India.

