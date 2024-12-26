Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani’s THIS song features in Marvel’s What if...? Season 3; netizens call it ‘perfect’

The soundtrack of the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani is highly popular. Now, a song from this Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer has been featured in Marvel’s animated series What If...? Season 3. The track Malhari has been recreated for one of the episodes, and netizens couldn’t keep calm. They called it ‘perfect.’

Malhari appears in the second episode of What If...? Season 3. The episode is titled What If... Agatha Went to Hollywood? Kumail Nanjiani plays the role of Kingo, a superhero who is a Bollywood actor. The character dances to the energetic track with other background dancers. He even performs the steps that were originally done by Ranveer Singh in the song.

Sharing the video on their Instagram Stories, Bhansali Productions, the producers of Bajirao Mastani, said, “So proud to see the electrifying spirit of Malhari leaving its mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (red heart emoji).”

Netizens expressed their excitement about the sequence on social media platforms. One person on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “This episode was a GAG; Agatha & Kingo made for a fabulous duo and their dance number was everything idc! The fact that Kingo is dancing to a Malhari parody in an MCU show alone makes it the best thing in the world!”

Another user wrote on Instagram, “For those who haven't seen the episode, this was perfect.” Another comment exclaimed, “What????? Insane,” while one read, “We won.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Bajirao Mastani’s Malhari has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sung by Vishal Dadlani, and written by Prashant Ingole. The film is an epic period drama showcasing a tragic romance. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the cast includes Priyanka Chopra, Tanvi Azmi, and more. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie was released in cinemas on December 18, 2015.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now making another magnum opus titled Love & War. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Love & War is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 20, 2026.

