Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star reveals how he broke ice on sets and did THIS sweet thing after film released

Actor Rohan Gurbaxani is gaining attention for his role as Ayaan, a piano prodigy, in Bandish Bandits 2. Many viewers also recognized him as the Stevia guy from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a recent interview, Rohan shared his experience working with Ranveer Singh and mentioned that the 'actor found his comedy scene funny, which helped break the ice on set.' Rohan added, 'He was sweet enough to DM me on Instagram and compliment my role 10 days after the release.'

In an interview with News18, Rohan Gurbaxani shared that his scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was with Ranveer Singh and Jaya Bachchan. He described the experience as a blast, highlighting Ranveer's generous nature and how he has so much love to offer others.

Rohan revealed that they built a good rapport on set, especially since he improvised during the scene, which was a comedic moment. The Padmaavat actor found his improvisation hilarious, and that helped break the ice between them.

Rohan revealed that Singh personally contacted him after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to commend his performance.

He shared that ten days post-release, the actor took the time to send him a direct message on Instagram, praising his three-minute role.

Rohan described how Ranveer, despite his immense success, reached out to say, "Woh jo tumne kiya na, that is the funniest thing in the film (The thing that you did)." This gesture was a significant moment for Rohan, making him realize the importance of helping others rise when you reach the top.

Rohan shared that he learned a valuable lesson from The Gully Boy actor, who could have easily dismissed his performance but chose to acknowledge it instead. He mentioned that Ranveer made a point to appreciate his work, which meant a great deal to him.

In Karan Johar’s popular film, Rohan played one of the suitors for Singh’s on-screen sister. He had a comedic scene with Ranveer and Jaya Bachchan, where he humorously requests stevia in a distinctive accent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently busy filming for Aditya Dhar's upcoming project, reportedly titled Dhurandhar. He also has Don 3 by Farhan Akhtar lined up.

