Ranveer Singh’s superhero film adapted from Shaktimaan to feature Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role? Here’s what we know

Wamiqa Gabbi has been making waves on the internet ever since her appearance in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. While we exclusively informed you that the actress has bagged Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, the latest reports suggest that she will be sharing the spotlight with Ranveer Singh for a superhero inspired by Shaktimaan.

According to a report published by Mid-Day, Wamiqa Gabbi is the front-runner to join Minnal Murali fame director Basil Joseph's upcoming superhero film. Led by Ranveer Singh, the project is a Bollywood adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan.

A source close to the development informed the publication that the Baby John actress is garnering significant attention for her versatile performances in Hindi and regional cinema. She is also rumored to be signing a Telugu project opposite Nani.

"Currently, it's all dialogue, but if the film materializes, the pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer in Basil's film would add fresh energy to the project that has been in the works for five years now," the source was quoted as saying.

While no official announcement has been made yet, an insider claimed that the film is in its early stages, with pre-production underway. The source shared that despite limited proficiency in Hindi, director Joseph has been conducting readings and meetings with Ranveer in Mumbai.

"Once the script is completed and final dates are worked out, this will be finalized," the source said, adding that until then, Ranveer Singh is busy wrapping up Aditya Dhar's spy film. The source stated that Singh will shift his focus to the superhero film after March.

Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Shaktimaan has been in the writing stage for over 3 years. We also informed you that the film, directed by Basil Joseph, will be produced by Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala. Notably, it is the ambitious feature film for 2026, expected to start shooting in May 2025.

