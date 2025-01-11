EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna reacts to reports of claiming he's better than Ranveer Singh for Shaktimaan's role; 'It is so stupid...'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, iconic for his portrayal of India's original superhero Shaktimaan, recently addressed rumors claiming he said he’s better than Ranveer Singh for the role. In an exclusive interview, he dismissed the notion, calling it ‘stupid’ to suggest he would play Shaktimaan again in the future.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Mukesh Khanna addressed the rumors, saying, “They got carried away by saying ki Mukesh Khanna bolne ko aaye hai ki Ranveer Singh se woh better hai. It is so stupid of me to tell ki future mein mei hi rahunga. Agar karna hota toh 2 saal pehle hi start kar chuke hote na. Mere toh tha hi na. Meri dates bhi available thi.”

(People got carried away, claiming I said I’m better than Ranveer Singh. It’s so stupid to think I’d say I’ll be Shaktimaan in the future. If I wanted to, I would’ve started two years ago. I was available, and my dates were open).

When asked about the press conference where he told the audience to be quiet, Mukesh Khanna responded, “Maine daant diya tha shant rehne ke liye public ko. Meine kaha ‘kya ho raha hai waha par, bahar jaiye’. Wo bhi chaap diya unhone ki 'Mukesh ji ko gussa aa gaya.' Mujhe gussa aata hai." (I had scolded the public to stay quiet. I said, ‘What’s happening there, Go outside.’ They also printed that Mukesh Ji got angry. Yes, I do get angry).

Talking about the time when news frequently surfaced about children getting hurt or even dying in the name of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna revealed, “It reminded me of 2000 maybe, jaha pe Shaktimaan ke naam pe bachche girte the, padte the, marte the. Every 15 days there used to be one news.” (It reminded me of the year 2000, when, in the name of Shaktimaan, children were falling, getting injured, and even dying. Every 15 days, there used to be one news report).

He continued, “I hired a detective agency and said, ‘maalum karo.’ Even Rajesh Sharma ji helped me; bola mein begus reh gaya aapke liye Mukesh ji. Waha pe meine uss bachche ko pakadne ki koshish ki jiske baare me tha ki aag liya Shaktimaan bachane aya wo mujhe dekh ke baap beta bhaagne lage.” (I hired a detective agency and told them, ‘Find out what’s going on.’ Even Rajesh Sharma ji helped me, saying he felt helpless for me. At that time, I tried to catch the child who had been involved in a fire incident, where it was said that the child set the fire to rescue someone as Shaktimaan).

Mukesh then added, “Humne pakda toh maalum pada kisi aur kaaran se jale the lekin unhone daala Shaktimaan ke upar naam. Ek baap aur bete mein itni himmat nai hogi. Somebody has used those items to say, Shaktimaan ke naam pe bachche mar rahe hain aur mujhe 6 mahine ka case ladna pada.”

(When I caught him, I found out that the burns were caused by something else, but they had linked it to Shaktimaan. Even a father and son wouldn't have the courage to do that. Someone had used these incidents to falsely say that children were dying in the name of Shaktimaan, and I had to fight a case for six months to clear my name).

Shaktimaan, which debuted in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of India's most iconic superhero series. Spanning over 450 episodes, it left a lasting impact, cherished by viewers as a nostalgic classic.

