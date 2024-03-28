Raveena Tandon reveals real reason for staying away from public eye and it has an Aishwarya Rai connection

Raveena Tandon is all geared up for the release of her OTT movie Patna Shukla. The actress is on a promotional spree and has been opening her heart out in interviews. In a recent chat with Barkha Dutt, the actress recalled standing up for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she became the target of body shaming post giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She also revealed the reason she was away from the limelight after her delivery.

Raveena Tandon opens up about her open letter to Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, in the interview, revealed that she had stepped out of the limelight after giving birth to daughter Rasha Thadani. When Barkha Dutt asked her that does she regret missing out on those years? The Patna Shukla actress quipped that she did not want to be camera-friendly at that time as it was too much pressure according to her.

“Those were the days where they’d body shame you. Do you remember how they got after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she didn’t lose weight after the baby? I didn’t want that to happen to me, and that’s why I was completely out of the public eye,” said the actress. She further added that she wants to nurse her children for as long as she can and she does not want to think about diet and work out.

Advertisement

Recalling the open letter she wrote to the press during Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s time, Raveena admitted that she stood by the Dhoom 2 actress as she took a long time to lose weight. “I said, ‘It’s her decision, it’s her life, it’s her baby. It’s her decision when she wants to get back to work. So, let her be, let her take this break’. Because that’s exactly what I did. I wanted to eat everything under the sun, after being disciplined for all those years, living on lo-cal snacks and makhanas. I wanted to go crazy, and I did.”

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon talks about cutthroat nature of film industry: ‘Bollywood is full of insecure people’