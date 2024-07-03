Remember Jr Krrish from Hrithik Roshan's 2006 superhero film? He's eye surgeon now; fans credit ‘Jaadu’

Hrithik Roshan's superhero film Krrish proved to be a huge success when it was released back in 2006. The film was a sequel to the 2003 movie Koi... Mil Gaya and a sequel to Krrish titled Krrish 3 was released in 2013.

18 years have passed but the memories of watching the film is still fresh in every fan's mind. Mickey Dhamejani who played the role of Jr. Krrish in the 2006 film has now grown up to become an eye surgeon.

Meet Mickey Dhamejani aka Dr Mickey who played Jr Krrish

18 years after the release of Krrish, Micky Dhamejani is a successful eye surgeon. Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a video of himself while adding some clips from the 2006 film starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. As the video starts, Dr. Mickey with a serious expression on his face poses for the camera while the text on the video reads, "Patients: I have seen you before"

In the next few seconds, we get to see some clips featuring him as Jr Krrish in the 2006 superhero film. While it's refreshing to see the transformation, the nostalgia hits even more when we see his pictures with Hrithik Roshan and the film's director Rakesh Roshan.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Guess you've seen me before? Oh, definitely you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr. Krrish and work alongside a super talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of."

Advertisement

Talking about his journey from being a child actor to an eye surgeon, he said that it has been "nothing short of amazing". He mentioned that the transition has been filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings which shaped him into what he is today.

Dr. Mickey also added that the lessons he learnt during his acting days inspire his work in eye care as well. Isn't that so cool?

Fans shower Dr Mickey with love

Surprised with his transformation, fans showered him with immense love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Jaadu came and removed his father's specs in koi mil gaya, and Junior Hritik became an eye doctor." Another fan wrote, "He was in a movie with hrithik rosan and he still had to become doctor to impress his parents."

A heartfelt comment by a fan read as saying, "Social media is great. I remembered you in tv shows , ad films and of course in krishh. I always wonder yeah sab child actors kya karte hoge. Great to see you have become a doctor. I hope you and your family are healthy and well.

Advertisement

More about Mickey Dhamejani

Apart from Krrish, Mickey has also worked in films like Ishq Vishkk starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury in the lead and Eat Pray Love. He was also featured in the much-loved TV show Gharwali Uparwali.

ALSO READ: Is Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 finally happening? Director Siddharth Anand says THIS