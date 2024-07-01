Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Virat Kohli’s post dedicated to Anushka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win; Ranveer-Deepika, Alia react

Virat Kohli is currently basking in the glory of India’s win in the 2024 T20 World Cup. After winning the final against South Africa on June 29, Virat made a special post dedicated to his wife, Anushka Sharma, and acknowledged her role in his success. Now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the post, showcasing her appreciation. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and more also left their reactions.

Priyanka Chopra and other celebs are in awe of Virat Kohli’s love-filled post for Anushka Sharma

As Virat Kohli dedicated his T20 World Cup victory to his wife Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra reacted in the comments section of the post. The actress used the holding back tears, heart eyes, crown, and raised hands emojis. Athiya Shetty also left a heart in the comments.

Other Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more, liked the post to convey their admiration for the couple.

In his post, Virat shared an adorable picture with Anushka Sharma. The couple, dressed in casual outfits, were captured in a happy moment.

In the caption, Virat expressed his love and gratitude to his wife, stating, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma.”

Priyanka Chopra’s wishes for Team India after their T20 World Cup victory

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated Team India for bringing the World Cup trophy home. She wrote, “Team India, you’ve made us all proud!,” along with a blue heart and an Indian flag emoji. PC tagged the Indian cricket team, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Akshar Patel, and Rahul Dravid.

Many people from the film industry like, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, and others, also offered their congratulations to the team.

