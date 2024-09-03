Meet actor who had a superhit debut, worked with Madhuri Dixit; is related to Sanjay Dutt’s family; but failing career made him quit acting

Imagine being a star kid and still not lasting long in a career. Today’s meet actor is one such individual. Born into a popular film family, this actor tried his best to survive and even had link-ups with some hit actresses of his time. None of it worked, and his few-film-old career soon succumbed to his own alleged demands. Let’s give you the easiest hint: This actor gave a super hit track titled Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Ye Ek Sapna.

If you couldn’t guess him yet, today we are talking about Kumar Gaurav, the son of legendary Rajendra Kumar. The star kid debuted along with Vijayta Pandit in 1981 with the film Love Story, which was a smashing hit. He then starred in several other films, including Teri Kasam, Star, Lovers, Romance, Janam, Begaana, Naam, Dil Tujhko Diya, Goonj, and Jurrat, among others.

Sadly none of them were as bright as his debut and his fame died its own death. When his films miserably back-to-back, Rajendra Kumar even attempted to revive his career with Phool (1993) alongside Madhuri Dixit, but alas, this was the last nail in the coffin. After this Gaurav did a few films on and off before eventually quitting showbiz.

2006’s My Daddy Strongest remains his last acting role to date. He then spearheaded a travel management company called Island Holidays. Kumar is now the Chairman of the Island Group.

After being linked with his debut co-star Vijayta and having an infamous engagement with Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain, Gaurav finally settled down with Namrata Dutt (daughter of Sunil Dutt and Nargis). The duo dated for about two years before eventually tying the knot in 1984. For the unversed, Namrata is the sister of Sanjay Dutt.

Dutt and Gaurav had two daughters with Saachi Kumar getting married to producer Kamal Amrohi's grandson Bilal Amrohi and Siya Kumar tying the knot with Aditya. You’ll be shocked to know Sunil Dutt had once told Gaurav that he didn’t want his daughters to enter showbiz and the veteran star’s son-in-law actually fulfilled the promise. Both Saachi and Siya grew up away from the limelight and never even attempted to enter the film industry.

