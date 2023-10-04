Fukrey 3 Week 1 India Box Office: Excel Entertainment's film does very well; Collects Rs 60 crores in 7 days

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others had a pretty good first week in Indian theatres as it collected Rs 60 crores in 7 days. The extended week 1 of the film can touch Rs 63 crores and that is impressive. After the extended weekend, the comic caper got into its groove and it now seems like it shall continue to rake in good numbers even in the second week, despite new releases like Dono and Mission Raniganj taking away screens from it. In all certainty, Fukrey 3 will cross Fukrey Returns' India nett collections, although the footfalls will be lower than the second installment.

Fukrey 3 didn't drop much on day 7. It remained pretty much steady to collect Rs 3.50 crores nett. These collections are good for the franchise but even better considering that it is a non-starrer and it is pretty much the film characters that are propelling the biz. A worldwide theatrical share of close to Rs 50 crores will take care of the cost of production, and the rest of the amount recovered through non theatrical revenue sources will act as profits. After the first couple of days, it seemed like Fukrey 3 would be the culmination of the franchise but it is now in a strong position to have yet another installment. The film series continues its success streak with the success of Fukrey 3.

On the other hand, Fukrey 3's release rival The Vaccine War closed its week 1 at a collection of around Rs 6 - 6.50 crores which is ridiculously low for a film that is using numerous incentives to increase collections. Jawan in its 4th week created a 4th week record and that is self-explanatory of the phenomenon that the Shah Rukh Khan film is.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 11 crores 4 Rs 14.75 crores 5 Rs 11 crores 6 Rs 3.75 crores 7 Rs 3.50 crores Total Rs 60 crores nett in 7 days

