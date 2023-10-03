Fukrey 3 Day 6 India Box Office: Excel Entertainment's comedy holds decently on Tuesday; Netts Rs 3.75 crores

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others, after an impressive extended weekend where it netted almost Rs 53 crores, saw a decent hold on Tuesday. The buddy-comedy collected around Rs 3.60 - 3.90 crores nett on its first Tuesday and that takes it the 6 day total of the film to around Rs 56.50 crores. The first week of Fukrey 3 is heading towards Rs 59.75 crores and the extended week 1 shall be Rs 62.50 crores. In all certainty, the third installment of the Fukrey franchise looks to cross the collections of Fukrey Returns.

Fukrey 3 capitalised on the big holiday weekend, where it was the first choice for Indian cinegoers. It will find a rival in Mission Raniganj next week but if it manages to brave it, it can well become the most preferred movie choice on National Cinema Day on the 13th of October. While the collections of Fukrey 3 are sure to be higher than Fukrey Returns, the theatre admits shall be lower. That would not deter the makers of Fukrey to come up with another installment since the 'Fukras' are still a force to reckon at the box office.

Talking about Fukrey 3's rivals this week, The Vaccine War proved to be no competition for the comedy franchise. It is heading towards a lifetime collection of under Rs 10 crores nett unless the producers incentivise the ticket prices like they did for the weekend.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 11 crores 4 Rs 14.75 crores 5 Rs 11 crores 6 Rs 3.75 crores Total Rs 56 crores nett in 6 days

Watch the Fukrey 3 Trailer

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

