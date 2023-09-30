Fukrey 3 Day 2 India Box Office: Excel Entertainment's comedy-drama adds another Rs 7.25 crores nett on Friday

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others had taken a decent start at the box office on its opening day as it collected Rs 8.50 crores. The prospects of the film were boosted by a partial holiday across the country. The comedy drama dropped on its second day by around 15 percent to collect in the range of Rs 7 - 7.50 crores. The 2 day total of Fukrey 3 stands at Rs 15.75 crores. Next 3 days are critical since they will determine whether the third installment can collect more than the second installment or not. This is critical since it will give the producers an assurance to greenlight a sequel to Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3's footfalls so far are substantially lower than the second part. For franchises to mid-sized films, a growing trajectory is very critical since it's the mid-sized film franchises that have higher growth possibility than the big ones which are closer to saturation. On the bright side, Fukrey 3 is the most preferred Hindi film for the weekend and it has a good chance to be the most preferred movie option for National Cinema Day too. It's release rival The Vaccine War is the third most preferred Hindi movie choice, behind Jawan in week 4.

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores Total Rs 15.75 crores

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

